Chicago weather: Severe storms return tonight, tornadoes possible

A heightened risk for damaging storms exists tonight. Before that, today will be downright hot with highs around 90 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies.

It will be breezy and there’s a small chance of showers this morning, but most of the day will be dry.

Dangerous storms will erupt in Iowa and Missouri this afternoon and advance toward Chicagoland tonight. I expect a tornado watch to be issued for our viewing area between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., lasting until 1 a.m.

All thunderstorm hazards are possible with damaging straight-line winds a primary concern. Damaging gusts could be significant and widespread. Storms will end around midnight with gusty winds to around 40 mph in the wake of that activity.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Unseasonable warmth is poised to return Thursday and Friday with low-to-mid 80s. It will be cooler by the lake.

Showers and storms are likely Friday, with a dry day Saturday in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday could have showers at times with highs again in the mid to upper 70s away from the lake.