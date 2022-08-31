Norridge residents warned of check washing scheme, mail thefts from USPS boxes

Norridge police are warning residents after mail was stolen from U.S. Postal Service boxes over 40 times since January.

Checks that have been stolen from the mail are being washed and the thieves are writing in different names for the recipients before cashing them, according to police.

Two of the mail thefts were caught on video outside Norridge Village Hall at 4000 N. Olcott Ave.

A suspect wearing all gray with brown boots can be seen opening the postal box and stealing mail at 12:26 a.m. on May 25. In the second video, a suspect wearing a a gray sweatshirt with red sleeves and white shoes is seen stealing mail at 1:24 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Police said the same vehicle, a dark-colored Chevy, appears to be used in both of the thefts.

Norridge police are encouraging residents to send any outgoing mail, especially cash or checks, through the indoors drop box at the local post office facility at 7101 W. Gunnison St. in Harwood Heights.