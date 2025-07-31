North Aurora man sentenced to 11 years in prison for child pornography: state's attorney

The Brief Aaron Lee Latham, 46, of North Aurora, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of sharing child pornography. On July 13, 2024, Latham uploaded and shared a video depicting a child, under the age of 13, engaging in sexual acts on a social media platform, prosecutors allege. Latham is also required to register as a sex offender for life.



A North Aurora man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for child pornography charges, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

What we know:

Aaron L. Latham, 46, of North Aurora, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of sharing child pornography.

On July 13, 2024, Latham uploaded and shared a video depicting a child, under the age of 13, engaging in sexual acts on a social media platform, prosecutors allege.

Latham is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

Aaron Lee Latham, 46, of North Aurora

The case was investigated by Special Investigator Andrew Uhlir of the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration of the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kane County Sheriff's Office launched in 2022 to keep Illinois children safe from sexual exploitation.

What they're saying:

"Child pornography is not a victimless crime. Children depicted in sexually compromising images and videos are victimized every time someone views them, even decades later," Assistant State's Attorney Ken Hudson said.