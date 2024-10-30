North Aurora men face child porn, gun charges

article

Two North Aurora men were charged with possessing child pornography, Kane County officials announced Tuesday.

Anthony Edens Jr., 34, and Johnny Cheng, 32, allegedly had several child porn videos in their possession on May 8, according to the Kane County Attorney's Office.

On Sept. 24, Edens also illegally possessed two guns and ammunition without a valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card, officials said.

Edens was charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

Cheng was charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Edens and Cheng appeared in court on Oct. 18 as their criminal cases are pending. They were ordered to not have any unsupervised contact with minors or access to the internet for non-work purposes.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4.