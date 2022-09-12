Man in wheelchair injured in North Austin hit-and-run, 17-year-old driver charged

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged after he hit a pedestrian, and left the area in North Austin.

Police said on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 9:58 a.m., officers responded to a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of 9200 N. Lamar Blvd.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the parking lot in his electric wheelchair when he saw a vehicle driving recklessly. He signaled the driver to slow down, police said.

At that time, the driver hit the pedestrian and left the area.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect vehicle and suspect as Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, 17.

Avila-Banagas was taken to the Travis County Jail on Sept. 9. He was charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, Injury to a Disabled Person, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, and Failure to Identify in Relation to this Case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.