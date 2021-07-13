North Central College will not require COVID-19 vaccine for fall semester

North Central College announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be required for people who plan to attend school this fall.

The guideline applies to students, faculty and staff. However, those who are not vaccinated will have mandatory COVID-19 testing.

North Central College is planning for the upcoming school year to look like it did pre-pandemic.

However, some safety and health protocols will remain in place and will be adjusted throughout the fall semester.

The fall semester starts Aug. 25 for undergraduate and graduate students.

More information can be found on the college's website.