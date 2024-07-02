Ferrara to close Jelly Belly plant in North Chicago, impacting 66 workers

Ferrara has announced the decision to cease manufacturing operations at its Jelly Belly plant in North Chicago.

The closure, set to take place by October 11, comes after a careful review of current production volumes.

Ferrara emphasized its commitment to supporting the 66 employees affected by the shutdown. The company is offering opportunities for these workers to transfer to open positions at Ferrara's five other manufacturing facilities in the Chicagoland area.

"We are hopeful they will stay with Ferrara in different positions," the company said in a statement.

Despite the closure, Ferrara assured that the Jelly Belly brand, its products, and customer service would remain unaffected. The company reaffirmed that Jelly Belly continues to be a crucial part of its growth strategy.