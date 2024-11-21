North Chicago man charged with redistributing hundreds of child pornography files

The Brief A North Chicago man was arrested for redistributing hundreds of child pornography files, according to Lake County officials. Angel Lopez, 24, is charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography. He has a court appearance on Friday for an initial hearing. Additional charges are expected.



A North Chicago man is behind bars after allegedly redistributing hundreds of child pornography files that were found on an electronic device in his home.

Angel Lopez, 24, was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

His charges stem from an investigation that began after authorities were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an electronic device was uploading child pornography in North Chicago through a mobile application.

The device was located at a home in the 1000 block of McAlister Avenue, according to authorities.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home and conducted the search Thursday morning, where they found electronic evidence that contained hundreds of images and videos of child pornography with children under the age of 10, officials said.

Lopez, who lived at the home, was saving the child pornography he received from others and redistributing it, the state's attorney's office said.

Angel Oseguera Lopez, 24. (Lake County State's Attorney's Office)

Additional charges for Lopez are likely but have not been announced.

Lopez is being held in the Lake County Jail and will appear in court for an initial hearing on Friday morning.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office will file a petition to detain Lopez while he awaits trial.