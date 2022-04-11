North Chicago man charged with trafficking cocaine, illegally possessing loaded gun

A North Chicago man is accused of trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing a loaded handgun.

On Sept, 2, 2021, Gilberto Almanza allegedly distributed about 46 kilograms of cocaine to an individual who was cooperating with law enforcement. The sale occurred in a restaurant parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to the federal indictment.

A second drug deal took place in March 2022 at Almanza's home, the indictment states. Another individual cooperating with law enforcement allegedly purchased about half a kilogram of cocaine from Almanza.

On March 17, law enforcement conducted a court-authorized search of Almanza's home and allegedly found about two kilograms of cocaine and a loaded handgun.

The 44-year-old is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and one court of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug-trafficking activities.

If convicted, federal officials say Almanza faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Almanza is currently in federal custody. His arraignment is set for Friday at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly.