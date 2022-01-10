North Riverside man threatened to shoot people if bank tellers didn't give him money, criminal complaint says

A North Riverside man has been charged with robbing two suburban banks in the last month.

Antonio Collins, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of bank robbery.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Collins allegedly robbed a Chase Bank in Bolingbrook on Dec. 21, 2021, and a BMO Harris Bank in Homewood on Jan. 3, 2022.

In each robbery, Collins allegedly handed the teller a handwritten note demanding money and stating that he would shoot people if the teller didn't comply, a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Chicago said.

A detention hearing is scheduled in federal court in Chicago for Tuesday at 3 p.m.