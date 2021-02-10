Northbound Bishop Ford Expressway closed after shooting, crash at Steel Bridge

Two people were injured in a shooting and subsequent crash Wednesday that shut down all northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway near the Steel Bridge.

The shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 94 north of Sibley Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.

A vehicle rolled over and blocked lanes of traffic, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Two people with gunshot wounds went to hospitals for treatment, state police said.

All northbound lanes remained closed as of noon.