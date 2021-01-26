Expand / Collapse search

Tri-State reopens after several crashes near Wisconsin border

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
A road camera shows the northbound lanes of I-94 shut down near the Illinois-Wisconsin border. (Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

CHICAGO - The northbound Tri-State Tollway reopened near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Tuesday morning after authorities responded to several crashes amid snowy conditions.

Northbound Interstate 94 was shut down less than a mile above the border shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Authorities worked to clear several crashes and lanes were reopened by 10:15 a.m., according to an Illinois State Police spokesperson.

Nearly 5 inches of snow fell on nearby Lake Zurich in the last day, according to the National Weather Service.