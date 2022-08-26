Northern Illinois University reports its first case of monkeypox

A student at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb has tested positive for monkeypox, university officials announced Thursday.

It's the first reported case of the virus at the west suburban school, University President Lisa Freeman said in an email to students, faculty and staff.

The student is self-isolating and is receiving care from NIU and health care providers, Freeman said.

Freeman said the student had minimal contact with members of the school community and has not attended in-person classes.

The DeKalb County Health Department initiated contact tracing with the students close contacts, who are being advised to monitor for any symptoms over the next three weeks, the email said.

School officials said anyone who receives a call from the DCHD at any time during the academic year is expected to fully participate in contact tracing efforts.

Symptoms of monkeypox usually begin within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Someone who has flu-like symptoms can typically expect to develop a rash within one to four days. Most cases are resolved within two to four weeks.

Any students who experience symptoms are advised to contact the Northwestern Medicine Student Health Center at (815) 306-2777.