Northern Michigan man accused of putting child's head in toilet and flushing it as punishment

A Traverse City man is facing charges after his son alleged that he would handcuff him then put his head in the toilet and flush it as a punishment.

The child told about the punishment during an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Traverse City on Aug. 11.

The father, Tyler Frederick Briegel, 28, and other people in the household were interviewed before a report was submitted to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office.

A warrant was authorized Aug. 16, and Briegel was arrested during a traffic stop two days later. He was charged with second-degree child abuse and given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.