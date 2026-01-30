Northwest Indiana police officer arrested on intoxicated driving charge, sheriff says

The Brief A Lake County Sheriff’s police officer was arrested Thursday night and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, authorities said. The officer was released on bond and placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.



A Lake County Sheriff’s police officer was arrested Thursday night on a drunken driving charge, authorities said.

What we know:

The officer, 33-year-old Thaddeus Bilski, was arrested by Indiana State Police and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

Pictured is 33-year-old Thaddeus Bilski. (Lake County Sheriff's Office )

Additional details about the arrest were not immediately released.

Bilski was booked into the Lake County Jail early Friday morning and later released on bond, authorities said.

He's served as a Lake County police officer for two and a half years.

What's next:

Bilski has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, the sheriff’s office said.