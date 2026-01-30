Northwest Indiana police officer arrested on intoxicated driving charge, sheriff says
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Lake County Sheriff’s police officer was arrested Thursday night on a drunken driving charge, authorities said.
What we know:
The officer, 33-year-old Thaddeus Bilski, was arrested by Indiana State Police and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was off-duty at the time of his arrest.
Pictured is 33-year-old Thaddeus Bilski. (Lake County Sheriff's Office )
Additional details about the arrest were not immediately released.
Bilski was booked into the Lake County Jail early Friday morning and later released on bond, authorities said.
He's served as a Lake County police officer for two and a half years.
What's next:
Bilski has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.