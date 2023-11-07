Northwestern grad becomes USA Today's first-ever Taylor Swift reporter

After much excitement and controversy, USA Today has hired its first-ever Taylor Swift reporter — and he's a Northwestern grad!

The job was listed in September, along with a subsequent Beyoncé reporter position.

While the Bee-Hive is still being interviewed, 35-year-old Bryan West is packing up his life and moving to Nashville to start his new position, where he's only allowed to report on all things Taylor!

West is an award-winning journalist, who says Swift's music helped him during his toughest times.

Gannett Corporation says it received hundreds of applicants, including one from a very established White House reporter who they refused to name publicly.