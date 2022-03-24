Northwestern Medicine doctors perform first ever double-lung transplant on lung cancer patient
CHICAGO - Doctors with Northwestern Medicine are calling it a medical miracle.
For the first time ever, they have successfully performed a double-lung transplant on a patient with terminal lung cancer.
Albert Khoury, 54, was diagnosed with lung cancer in early 2020 — despite never having been a smoker.
Eventually, it progressed to Stage Four — that is when he underwent the experimental surgery in September.
"I'm 54, I gotta go enjoy life now. This is the biggest chance I have. The biggest chance I got, ya know, to stay alive. Enjoy life," Khoury said.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
Advertisement
Northwestern is developing new protocols that could make more people eligible for this procedure.