Expand / Collapse search

Northwestern Medicine doctors perform first ever double-lung transplant on lung cancer patient

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Cancer
FOX 32 Chicago

Double lung transplant saves Chicago man with terminal cancer

Doctors with Northwestern Medicine are calling it a medical miracle.

CHICAGO - Doctors with Northwestern Medicine are calling it a medical miracle.

For the first time ever, they have successfully performed a double-lung transplant on a patient with terminal lung cancer.

Albert Khoury, 54, was diagnosed with lung cancer in early 2020 — despite never having been a smoker.

Eventually, it progressed to Stage Four — that is when he underwent the experimental surgery in September.

"I'm 54, I gotta go enjoy life now. This is the biggest chance I have. The biggest chance I got, ya know, to stay alive. Enjoy life," Khoury said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Northwestern is developing new protocols that could make more people eligible for this procedure.