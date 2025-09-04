Northwestern University President Michael Schill to step down

The Brief Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced Thursday he will resign. Schill said he will remain until an interim president is in place, then eventually return to the Pritzker School of Law.



Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced Thursday he will step down after three years leading the Evanston-based institution.

What we know:

In a statement, Schill said he will remain in the role until an interim president is named and will assist with the leadership transition.

Afterward, he plans to take a sabbatical before returning to the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law to teach and conduct research.

"It has been my profound honor to serve as President of Northwestern University," Schill wrote. "As I reflect on the progress we have made and what lies ahead, I believe now is the right time for new leadership to guide Northwestern into its next chapter."

During his tenure, Schill cited progress in teaching and research, record levels of funding and philanthropy, reforms to protect student-athlete welfare following the football hazing scandal, and more.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The university has not yet announced who will serve as interim president or when a permanent successor may be named.

What's next:

Schill said he looks forward to returning to the classroom and "continuing to champion higher education, a cornerstone of American society that, despite its imperfections, is more important than ever to our nation’s future."

"And, lastly, I appreciate our students, who I am confident will go on to change the world for the better," he concluded.

To read his full statement, click HERE.