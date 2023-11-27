Police respond to shots fired on Northwestern's Chicago campus, suspects in custody

There are suspects in custody after shots were reportedly fired on Northwestern University's Chicago campus Monday night.

At 9 p.m., the school posted on its website that Chicago police and Northwestern police had responded to reports of shots fired on the Streeterville campus. The shooting allegedly occurred outside Wieboldt Hall on Chicago Avenue.

Around 9:30 p.m., Northwestern posted an update that the situation on campus "has been secured and is all clear." The school did not provide any further information.

Chicago police had told FOX 32 they responded to an incident at the school but that there was no active shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.