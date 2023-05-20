Suspect in custody after attempted abduction on Northwestern University campus
EVANSTON, Ill. - Police are investigating an attempted abduction on the Northwestern University campus in Evanston.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday near Scott Hall on University Place.
A suspect was taken into custody, according to Northwestern emergency alert system.
Police say the victim is safe and there is no ongoing threat.
The Evanston campus has been secured and cleared.