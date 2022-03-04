Northwestern University's Dance Marathon returns in-person

Northwestern University’s 48th Annual Dance Marathon is back in-person.

Nearly a thousand students will dance until they can dance no more.

"I think it’s just a great way for everyone to come together and have a good wholesome time," said Senior Dani Allen.

A million dollars is expected to be raised from this year's efforts.

All semester long, participants held various fundraisers to benefit two local charities — including Chicago Youth programs.

The organization mentors students providing tutoring, ACT prep and counseling.

COVID-19 protocols remain in place.

Students are required to wear masks on the dance floor, but as long as they have the energy and the moves, the dance floor is all theirs.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

"Its crazy — I’ve never seen it like this before, and it’s kinda nice to have it back," said Senior Arhan Salunke.

"This year, our goal is to really re-establish dance marathon as a tradition on the campus," said Samara Lipman.

The Dance Marathon ends Sunday at 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Donations are still being received via the Dance Marathon website.