University of Notre Dame to require all students to be COVID-19 vaccinated for 2021-2022 school year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame will require all students to be fully vaccinated as a condition of enrollment for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The university said it will accommodate documented medical and religious exemptions.
An on-campus vaccination site for members of the community will open on Thursday, April 8.
Though the site was established primarily for students, the university believes it will have enough vaccine to accommodate any member of the campus community.
Notre Dame is also urging the community to register their vaccination status via an online tool.
The university says that if 90 percent of students are vaccinated in the next few weeks, it will consider adjusting health and safety protocols.
Officials with the university said that a high rate of vaccination is critical in the fight against COVID-19 for the community.