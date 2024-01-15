Expand / Collapse search
Nurses at University of Chicago Medicine demand staffing, safety improvements

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Health
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago nurses demand staffing, safety improvements

CHICAGO - Nurses at University of Chicago Medicine held an informational picket Monday, calling for their demands to be met.

They are calling for action on staffing, safety and the settlement of some additional contract disputes.

The nurses union says it has been at the bargaining table for three months with no progress.

"…chronically understaffed, our labor and delivery nurses are being asked to perform surgical cases without being sufficiently trained. Our surgical nurses work for hours with little sleep or break," one speaker said.

The union represents more than 2,800 nurses employed at University of Chicago Medicine.

In response to the picket, the medical center says two bargaining sessions are scheduled for later this week. They released a statement that read, in part:

"The University of Chicago Medical Center is continuing to work collaboratively with national nurses united to reach a comprehensive contract agreement that meets the needs of our nurses, our growing healthcare organization and the community of patients who rely on us for care."