NW Indiana bar shooting: 2 dead, person of interest in custody, police say

The Brief Five people were shot, two fatally, around 4 a.m. Sunday at Portside Pub in Hammond, Indiana. A bartender and three patrons were shot while trying to help a woman in a domestic situation. A person of interest is in custody, but police have not released names or further details.



Five people were shot, two fatally, early Sunday morning at a bar in Northwest Indiana.

The incident happened at Portside Pub on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, according to the Hammond Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the bar around 4 a.m. and found five people shot.

Among the victims were a bartender and three patrons who were assisting a woman involved in a domestic situation, police said.

"Their heroic efforts to stop the situation from escalating were met with violence," police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody. His name will be released once formal charges are filed, police said.

According to Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the person of interest is Caprice Edward Cashaw, of Merrillville. However, police have not confirmed his identity.

While Indianapolis Boulevard remained open in both directions, one southbound lane was temporarily closed as the investigation continued.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, pending notification of next of kin. Police have also not disclosed further details on what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Hammond police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Lt. Marc Ferry at 219-852-2906.