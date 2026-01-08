NW Indiana police seek man accused of targeting car dealerships with fake checks

article

The Brief Police are searching for an Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants for auto theft, fraud and forgery. Investigators say he targeted Northwest Indiana car dealerships using fraudulent cashier’s checks. Authorities warn the public not to approach him and ask anyone with information to contact police.



Police in Schererville are asking for the public's help in locating an Illinois man wanted on felony warrants tied to auto theft and fraud schemes targeting dealerships in northwest Indiana.

What we know:

Arthur Catlett Jr., of Ford Heights, Illinois, is wanted on active warrants for auto theft, fraud and forgery. Police said Catlett had been using fraudulent cashier's checks to illegally obtain vehicles from dealerships and may still be committing similar crimes.

What you can do:

Police warned dealership employees and members of the public not to attempt to contact or detain Catlett.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or dealerships that have experienced suspicious transactions involving cashier’s checks, are urged to contact Schererville police at enangle@schererville.org or submit an anonymous tip to (219) 865-4646.