Oak Brook police chief calls migrant criminal activity a 'real problem' after 6 charged with retail theft

article

Charges have been filed against six migrants in two unrelated retail thefts that occurred in Oak Brook this week.

Around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Brook police officers responded to a call about a theft at the Macy's department store located at 1 Oakbrook Center.

While investigating, detectives learned that 28-year-old Elvis Rodriguez-Rubio, 30-year-old Gabriela Salzar-Vasquez, 33-year-old Victor Sevilla-Arteaga and 27-year-old Danielis Vasquez-Arteaga allegedly entered Macy’s and went to the Tommy Hilfiger section, where Vasquez-Arteaga and Salazar-Vasquez selected merchandise and then took it to the second floor.

Additionally, it is alleged that Salzar-Vasquez and Vasquez-Arteaga took shoes, entered a fitting room and exited the fitting room wearing the merchandise.

The four suspects then allegedly exited the store wearing the merchandise, which totaled approximately $927.99. At that time, they were met by a loss prevention officer.

As a result, all four suspects, who are from Venezuela, but are currently staying in Countryside, were each charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

A judge denied the state’s motion to detain the four suspects pre-trial.

Later that day, at about 6:28 p.m., Oak Brook police officers responded to another call of a retail theft at the Macy's department store.

Prosecutors say that Nicolas Paillacan-Bravo, 20, and David Saez-Vega, 34, entered Macy's and began removing anti-theft devices from merchandise with a magnet they brought with them.

The duo then allegedly took 54 items worth $10,155.49 and placed them into two suitcases they obtained from the luggage department before leaving the store without paying for the merchandise.

At that time, the two were met by Oak Brook police officers.

The two men, who are both from Chile, but are currently staying in Chicago, are each charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

A judge denied the state’s motion to detain the suspects pre-trial.

"I believe that six felony arrests in one day illustrates that migrant criminal activity is a real problem," said Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis. "The amount of these types of arrests that we have had in the last couple of months is significant and would be taxing for any police department. We are well prepared to continue our enforcement efforts and I can assure you that there are easier places to commit these crimes than Oak Brook or DuPage County."

The next court hearings for these six individuals have not yet been released.