Oak Brook police round up 5 people in 1 day for retail theft, disorderly conduct at area shopping malls

Five offenders were arrested Saturday for retail theft and disorderly conduct at shopping centers in Oak Brook.

Oak Brook police say Brandon Hammond, 32, of Bellwood, was arrested following a parking spot dispute near the TJ Maxx Store. Around 12:29 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man in a red minivan waving a gun.

According to the complaint, Hammond placed his hand on his right hip and said, "I have 12 for you." Then he lifted his sweatshirt revealing a black Taurus G3 semiautomatic pistol loaded and chambered.

Brandon Hammond

Officers found the weapon and Hammond was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

A few hours later at 4:29 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to Macy's for a retail theft with three suspects. One man was wearing a gray baseball cap and a light gray sweatshirt, and the two women were wearing black jackets with white ski caps.

When officers arrived, they found the offenders described who were exiting through the west doors of the store. Macy’s security with the assistance of Oak Brook’s Special Response Team (SRT) arrested all three suspects.

The man was identified as Jaumer N. Gonzalez-Lopez, 18, and the females were identified as; Jineth P. Villamin-Castro, 25, and Kathleen Sanchez, 28, who were positively identified by Macy’s as the offenders.

Police found a total of $817.49 in Macy's merchandise on their persons during a search. Each of the suspects were arrested and charged with burglary and retail theft.

Villamin-Castro was placed on an I.C.E. detainer.

Around 8.19 p.m. on Saturday, Darius Duffie, 33, of Chicago, was arrested for allegedly stealing $1,335 worth of men's cologne from Nordstrom located in the same shopping center as the TJ Maxx.

Darius Duffie

Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress by a man in a GAP hoodie who was allegedly hiding three Creed colognes. The suspect fled through the east doors of the store. After a short foot chase, Duffie was arrested.

Nordstrom's security identified Duffie as the offender, and officers found one Creed cologne on him. Two more bottles were found outside the store.

Duffie was charged with burglary and retail theft.