Oak Brook teen caused deadly crash, sped over 100 mph, prosecutors allege

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with a deadly crash in Downers Grove back in March. Francesco Rendina, of Oak Brook, was charged with reckless homicide, a felony, prosecutors said. He allegedly sped up to more than 100 mph seconds before the crash that killed a couple.



A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with a west suburban crash that killed a couple back in March.

Francesco Rendina, 17, of Oak Brook, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, a felony, and was prohibited from driving by a judge, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Francesco Rendina (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

He was also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs, other than those medically prescribed.

What we know:

A little before 7 p.m. on March 27, Downers Grove police responded to the crash at the intersection of Highland Avenue and 35th Street.

Prosecutors alleged that Rendina was driving a BMW SUV at a high rate of speed and changing lanes in a "reckless manner," then crashed into the victims’ car as it turned onto Highland Avenue off 35th Street.

Investigators learned that Rendina was allegedly speeding up to 104 mph about five seconds before the crash and at 89 mph in a 45 mph speed zone at the time of the crash.

Ried Jacobsen, 72, and his wife, Katherine Jacobson, 67, died as a result of the crash.

What they're saying:

"Mr. Rendina’s alleged reckless driving on a busy road that resulted in a horrific crash and the loss of two lives demonstrates his complete disregard for public safety," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, in a statement. "To the family and friends of Ried and Katherine Jacobsen, I offer my sincerest condolences on their tragic loss. The sudden, heartbreaking loss of a loved one is devastating, and I wish them strength as they continue their lives with just their memories of Ried and Katherine to see them through."

What's next:

Rendina is next scheduled to appear in court on June 15.