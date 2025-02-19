Convicted felon arrested in Oak Brook after police allegedly find loaded gun during traffic stop

article

The Brief A two-time convicted felon, Joshua Griffin, was arrested after police allegedly found a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Oak Brook. Griffin faces felony firearm possession charges and a misdemeanor for unlawful cannabis possession after officers conducted a search due to the odor of cannabis. A judge denied Griffin’s pre-trial release, and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.



A two-time convicted felon was arrested on Tuesday after police allegedly found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop.

Joshua Griffin, 31, of Villa Park, faces one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver.

The backstory:

At about 12:16 a.m., the Oak Brook Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended license plates, driven by Griffin, near 22nd Street and Park View, prosecutors said.

During the stop, officers reportedly smelled the odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle and conducted a search.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded Taurus .40 caliber handgun in the glove box.

Upon further investigation, police determined that Griffin was a convicted felon and did not have a valid FOID or CCL.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin released the following statement:

"It is alleged that earlier this morning, Joshua Griffin, a twice-convicted felon, was found to be illegally in possession of a loaded handgun. By law, as a convicted felon Mr. Griffin has forfeited his right to possesses a firearm. Because of his alleged actions Mr. Griffin now finds himself facing a possible penalty of between six to thirty years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. I thank the Oak Brook Police Department for their outstanding work that led to the removal of an illegally possessed weapon from our streets and their ongoing efforts in keeping our neighborhoods safe. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Sean Kinsella and Michael Pingaj for their efforts in preparing a strong case against Mr. Griffin."

What's next:

A judge granted the State’s motion to deny pre-trial release for Griffin. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.