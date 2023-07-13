Oak Forest man charged with sexual assault, unlawful restraint and several weapons charges

An Oak Forest man is facing multiple charges after allegedly restraining and beating a victim earlier this week.

Oak Forest Police were called to the 15100 block of Long Avenue for a report of shots fired and sexual assault on Tuesday around 3 a.m. They were unable to make contact with anyone, including the victim who had fled the scene.

After finding the victim, officers obtained a search warrant on the residence where the victim was held.

Johnny McCaskill, 40, was arrested during a traffic stop.

McCaskill was charged with the following criminal counts:

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault

Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Unlawful Restraint

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm

No additional information about what happened to the victim was made available.

McCaskill's bond hearing was scheduled for Thursday at the Bridgeview Court House.

Contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett at 708-687-1376 with any information regarding this case.