Illinois leaders announce grant funding at Englewood STEM High School

Illinois leaders unveiled a grant funding announcement on Monday at Englewood STEM High School, marking the fifth year of the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency Program, commonly referred to as "CREATE."

This year, over $700,000 is allocated to South Side schools and educational institutions through the program.

"Thanks to this funding, students here in Englewood and across the 75th Street corridor are gaining exposure to new career paths and learning the skills needed to thrive in the economy of today and tomorrow. At their core, these programs foster curiosity and creativity," said Gov. JB Pritzker.

In addition to bolstering STEM education, the "CREATE" program enhances public-private partnerships aimed at improving transportation and infrastructure throughout the region.