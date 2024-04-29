Lucia Almeida: Chicago woman vanishes from Belmont Cragin home

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman considered endangered.

Lucia Almeida disappeared on April 25 from a residence in the 2000 block of N. Nagle Avenue, which is located in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Police said she may be somewhere near the 4400 block of West Irving Park Road on the city's Northwest Side.

Almeida is described as a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.