DePaul protest encampment cleared • Bears schedule breakdown • Chicago hospital hits major milestone

Chicago and university police cleared an encampment of Pro-Palestine demonstrators Thursday morning on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus.

Chicago police said the encampment was dismantled by 6 a.m. at 2325 N. Seminary Ave., where the DePaul Divestment Coalition began their demonstration on April 30. Officers ordered protesters to disperse and they left the encampment voluntarily, according to CPD.

DePaul President Rob Manuel issued a statement Thursday, saying the encampment would be dismantled due to "credible threats of violence." He cited instances of fireworks being thrown into the encampment and threats from phone numbers connected to anarchist groups.

"Our Office of Public Safety and Chicago Police are now disassembling the encampment," the statment read. "Every person currently in the encampment will be given the opportunity to leave peacefully and without being arrested. I urge all there to leave peacefully and return home."

Protesters gathered across the street from the quad on Fullerton Avenue, chanting and raising signs. Chicago Police Deputy of Patrol John Hein said two people were arrested for obstruction of traffic.

Chicago Bears 2024 schedule released: See every opponent, date and primetime games

The Chicago Bears 2024 season is now known.

The NFL released schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday, telling us where the Bears will open their 2024 season, where they'll play their primetime games and where the team will finish its season.

This schedule sets the Bears up with a favorable opportunity to take its first step into a contending window.

In 2023, the Bears went 7-10 which vaulted the franchise into an offseason of questions. The team answered virtually every question.

What would the Bears do at quarterback? They reset the position by selecting Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. How will the Bears help their quarterback? They signed D'Andre Swift, traded for Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze. Who will lead the Bears' defense? The team hired Eric Washington from Buffalo.



Chicago hospital marks major organ transplant milestone

Northwestern Medicine is celebrating a major milestone for its surgical program.

The hospital recently completed their 10,000th abdominal organ transplant procedure. What it means for the hospital is that Northwestern has become the first health system in Illinois to achieve that milestone.

The record was reached after the organization completed its most single year abdominal organ transplant procedures.

Northwestern's organ transplant program dates all the way back to 1964. Since then, they've done more than 6,500 kidney transplants, more than 2,600 liver transplants and more than 850 pancreas transplants.

Former Augusta National employee pleads guilty in Chicago to multimillion dollar memorabilia theft

A former employee of Augusta National Golf Club has pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars in memorabilia, including three of the fabled Green Jackets.

Richard Brendan Globensky, 39, left federal court in Chicago on Wednesday shortly after pleading guilty to taking part in a massive theft and fraud scheme that stole memorabilia and collectibles associated with the Masters.

Among the items stolen was a 1958 Green Jacket worn by Arnold Palmer after winning the Masters, as well as Green Jackets won by golfing legends Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

According to his plea agreement, Globensky worked in a warehouse on the Augusta National grounds and stole the jackets and other historic artifacts, as well as millions of dollars worth of Masters memorabilia sold only at the tournament, including T-shirts, jackets, hats, and mugs.

Former FBI agent Ross Rice says the theft ring appeared to involve multiple people.



These are America's fastest-growing cities, based on new Census numbers

The South continues to dominate the list of fastest-growing cities in the U.S., according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Thirteen of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are in the South, the Census reports, with eight of them in Texas alone. But the Midwest also saw a big milestone with the latest data – With 633, 218 residents, the population of Detroit, Michigan’s largest city, grew by 1,852 people in 2023 after seeing an exodus since the ‘50s.

"It's a great day. It's a day we've been waiting for for 10 years," Mayor Mike Duggan told The Associated Press. "The city of Detroit has joined the communities in America that are growing in population according to the Census Bureau. For our national brand, it was critically important for the Census Bureau to certify us as growing."