Explosion at Oak Forest apartment leaves 2 seriously hurt: officials

Several agencies are on the scene of an explosion that left two seriously injured in south suburban Oak Forest Tuesday night.

Neighbors heard what seemed to be an explosion just after 7 p.m. and saw smoke coming from an apartment building near 160th Street and Laramie Avenue.

Oak Forest city officials said there was a report of a structure fire at the apartment located in the 5100 block of 160th Street.

Reggie O'Dell was in his home across the street from the building when he heard a noise.

"I heard a loud explosion, and it immediately caused the windows to shake, I felt the building shaking, so I jumped out of bed to find out what was wrong. As I came out the back door, I could see smoke coming from the adjacent building right next to me," O'Dell said. The windows had been blown out, and then I looked on the ground and I saw something that looked pretty suspicious to me. It looked like a stick of dynamite."

He said he saw a gentleman leaving the building covered in blood.

A man and a woman were taken to Advocate Christ Hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police determined that the damage to the building was caused by an explosion of unknown origins from inside a unit.

The Oak Forest police, the State Fire Marshall and officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are actively investigating.