Oak Forest River Park High School cancels athletics and activities because of COVID outbreak

Oak Park River Forest High School has canceled athletics and activities because of a COVID outbreak.

The high school said in a statement sent to students and families on Friday that the "high school community transmission rate" is at 425 cases/100,000. The school said that is four times higher than the overall Oak Park rate.

The school said that 81% of students and 90% of employees are vaccinated. Of the people who are testing positive, 76% are fully vaccinated. The school noted that many are six months past their last dose.

The health department will be providing N95 masks to distribute to all students and employees on Monday morning.

The school said that while they offer voluntary saliva testing, only 100 to 200 students have been getting tested each week, and that's not a high enough level for the tests to be a mitigation.

