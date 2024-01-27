Expand / Collapse search
Oak Lawn man crashes car into house while drunk driving, police say

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Oak Lawn
FOX 32 Chicago

OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn man is facing charges for driving under the influence after crashing his car into a house Saturday morning. 

Officers responded to the 5000 block of 99th Street in Oak Lawn just after midnight after a vehicle struck a single-family home in the area. 

Police say 49-year-old Roberto Rios, of Oak Lawn, drove off the road after failing to stop at obey a stop sign. His car went through the home where a female resident was sleeping on the couch. 

The vehicle pushed the couch several feet inside the home. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.  

A driver was arrested after crashing into a home in Oak Lawn Saturday morning. 

Rios was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Rios was taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.  At the hospital, Rios’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with blood alcohol over .08, reckless driving, disobeying a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.  

Rios was cited and released from the hospital. He is due in court on Feb. 28. 