Oak Lawn man arrested after attempted sexual encounter with minor: sheriff's office

An Oak Lawn man was arrested after allegedly trying to meet with a minor for sex, only to find law enforcement waiting for him with handcuffs.

Francisco Nanez, 59, is charged with a slew of charges, which include the following:

Child pornography/solicitation of a child under the age of 13, a Class X Felony

Attempt/predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, a Class 1 Felony

Indecent solicitation of a child/predatory/aggravated sex, a Class 1 Felony

Traveling to meet a child, a Class 3 Felony

Grooming, a Class 4 Felony

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 Felony

His charges stem from sending inappropriate messages to a victim under the age of 13, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

In April, investigators learned that the victim had been receiving the messages on a social media app.

After getting consent from the victim's family, investigators continued the conversation with Nanez until May 1, when he agreed to meet outside a convenience store in Berwyn, officials said.

Nanez "communicated that he wanted to meet the victim for sex," according to the sheriff's office.

However, when he arrived, he was greeted by law enforcement instead of the intended rendezvous.

Nanez was arrested and his cellphone was recovered as evidence.

Authorities said they also found narcotics in his possession.

During Nanez's hearing on Friday, a judge ordered him to remain in custody at the Cook County Jail until May 30, his next court date.