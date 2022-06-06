Oak Lawn man charged with shaking his 8-week-old baby who later died: police

An Oak Lawn man has been charged with shaking his 8-week-old daughter and slamming her head on a cushion, police said.

Additional charges could be filed against Edward Janiszewski after the girl died on Sunday, Oak Lawn police said.

Janiszewski is charged with aggravated battery to a child and posted bail after appearing in bond court on Saturday, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Oak Lawn police said they responded to Hope Children's Hospital on Thursday for a report of an infant with severe head and brain trauma. Staff informed responding officers the child had initially been seen on May 27 with what was believed to be a stomach illness and dehydration.

Edward Janiszewski (Oak Lawn police)

The girl was brought back to the hospital on May 30 and was unresponsive, with injuries consistent with a baby that had been shaken, police said.

Investigators questioned Janiszewski at length on June 2, at which time he admitted to police that he had shaken the girl and slammed her head on a cushion early on May 30.

Advertisement

Police said charges could be upgraded against Janiszewski after an autopsy had been completed.