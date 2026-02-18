Oak Park fire tears through building
OAK PARK, Ill. - Oak Park firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday night at a vacant building.
What we know:
The fire started around 9 p.m. at a building in the 1200 block of North Taylor Avenue, officials said. Crews were called to the scene and had the fire under control later that night, with no injuries reported.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. As of Wednesday morning, North Avenue remained closed to traffic while crews conducted cleanup operations.
An investigation was launched into the cause of the fire Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Oak Park Fire Department.