Oak Park fire tears through building

The Brief Firefighters extinguished a late-night structure fire at a vacant building in Oak Park. No injuries were reported. North Avenue remained closed Wednesday morning as cleanup continued.



Oak Park firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday night at a vacant building.

What we know:

The fire started around 9 p.m. at a building in the 1200 block of North Taylor Avenue, officials said. Crews were called to the scene and had the fire under control later that night, with no injuries reported.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. As of Wednesday morning, North Avenue remained closed to traffic while crews conducted cleanup operations.

An investigation was launched into the cause of the fire Wednesday.