Suburban man charged in Chicago stabbing death

A suburban man is accused of fatally stabbing and robbing an elderly man in Chicago earlier this month.

Chicago police say 29-year-old Deshon Minor, of Oak Park, was identified as the offender who committed the crime on the city's West Side.

The incident occurred on April 18 in the 4300 block of W. August Blvd. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Minor was taken into custody on Thursday in the 600 block of S. Central Ave.

Deshon Minor | Chicago Police Department

He's been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

The victim was 68 years old, police said.

Minor is due in bond court on Saturday.