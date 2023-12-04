Oakbrook Terrace shooting: Woman allegedly followed group after argument at hotel pool, fatally shot man

A Naperville woman is accused of fatally shooting a man inside an Oakbrook Terrace hotel over the weekend.

Latrice Phillips, 51, is charged with first-degree murder.

At about 8:15 p.m., Oakbrook Terrace police officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Hilton Suites located at 10 Drury Lane.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, identified as Calvin Truitt, with two gunshot wounds to his back and side.

Truitt was transported to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

According to prosecutors, Phillips allegedly got into an argument with a person in a group of people whom she knew at the hotel pool. Truitt was included in that group.

Truitt and his group then left the pool area and got on an elevator. Phillips allegedly followed the group when they left the pool and got in the elevator with them. When the elevator doors opened on the seventh floor, a fight broke out. At that time, Phillips allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired three times, striking Truitt.

After the shooting, Phillips left the scene and returned to her hotel room.

She was taken into custody a short time later from her hotel without incident. Authorities say they located a Taurus 9 mm handgun in a holster from Phillips' waistband.

"The allegations that Ms. Phillips followed Mr. Truitt and others into a hotel elevator as they walked away from a verbal altercation and then shot and killed Mr. Truitt as they exited the elevator in a crowded hotel during the busy holiday season are shocking and will be met with the full force of the law," Berlin said. "In DuPage County, we do not tolerate any type of gun violence. I commend the Oakbrook Terrace Police Department for their prompt response and thorough investigation that allowed us to file first degree murder charges within twenty-four hours of the murder."

A judge denied pretrial release for Phillips at a court hearing Monday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4.