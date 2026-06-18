Obama Presidential Center opens with star-studded dedication ceremony in Chicago

The Brief Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are leading Thursday’s dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side. The guest list includes former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, along with performers such as Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bono and Christina Aguilera. The nearly 20-acre campus opens to the public on Juneteenth and is expected to draw more than 1 million visitors each year.



Former President Barack Obama is celebrating the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago with a star-studded event featuring former presidents, musicians and other prominent guests.

What we know:

Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are expected to deliver remarks during Thursday’s invite-only dedication ceremony.

The event marks the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center and kicks off a weekend of celebrations ahead of the campus opening to the public on Friday, which is Juneteenth.

The guest list reportedly includes former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden, along with performers Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera and Bono.

Other scheduled appearances include Common, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Marc Anthony and The Roots.

What they're saying:

Valerie Jarrett, chief executive of the Obama Foundation and a longtime Obama adviser, said the event is designed to celebrate community engagement and public service.

"The Thursday celebration will reflect a spirit of inspiration and joy, with a big boost from the performers who are sharing their talent with us," Jarrett said. "We hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to bring change home."

The backstory:

The Obama Presidential Center is located in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side, near the neighborhood where Obama lived and launched his political career.

The nearly 20-acre campus sits near the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and the University of Chicago. It is expected to attract more than 1 million visitors annually.

The campus includes a towering museum that covers the political and personal realms of the nation’s first Black president, while public spaces include a branch of the Chicago Public Library, a playground and athletic center, basketball courts and a picnic area with grills.

General admission tickets for the center are sold out through the end of October. But tens of thousands of people have already been offered a sneak peek of the campus.

The other side:

President Donald Trump is not among the announced guests for Thursday’s ceremony.

In a February social media post, Trump criticized the $850 million project, calling it a "total disaster."