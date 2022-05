An object resembling a mortar shell was found in a garage in Calumet Heights Thursday afternoon.

The object was found in the 9000 block of South Harper, police said.

Officers were called to the area at 2:15 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Bomb and arson were also called to the scene to identify the object.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.