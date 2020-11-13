Off-duty Calumet Park police officer dies in Hazel Crest crash

An off-duty Calumet Park police officer died in a crash Thursday in south suburban Hazel Crest.

The crash happened about 2:42 p.m. in the 16700 block of Park Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Shifa Vhora, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner’s office said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was an officer for the Calumet Park Police Department and off-duty at the time, Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis III said.

“It was a tragic accident,” he added.

The South Suburban Major Accident Response team is investigating.