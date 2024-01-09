Off-duty Chicago cop involved in exchange of gunfire in Marquette Park: COPA

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in an exchange of gunfire in Marquette Park Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:37 p.m., an off-duty Chicago police officer encountered an armed person in the 7200 block of South Spaulding. At that time, there was an exchange of gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The armed offender then fled the scene, police said.

The off-duty officer was transported to an area hospital for observation. The officer will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Civilian Office of Police Accountability at (312)-746-3609.