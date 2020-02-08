Off-duty Chicago police detective dead in apparent suicide

article

A Chicago police detective was found dead of an apparent suicide Saturday.

The detective, a 51-year-old woman, was found about 4:20 p.m. in Edgebrook

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced the death in a tweet Saturday evening.

“Everyday life can be daunting for anyone – especially police officers who selfessly [sic] dedicate their lives to safeguarding strangers, Guglielmi said. “Deepest condolences to her family & friends.”

The mayor said on Twitter: "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a Chicago Police detective who passed away today from an apparent suicide. Superintendent Beck and I are working closely with health experts and advocacy organizations to ensure each one of our officers has every measure of support they need and deserve. To anyone who is in crisis or feels they have nowhere to turn, know that you are not alone. Help is always available. The National Suicide Prevention hotline is (800) 273-8255."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, there are places to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. You can also chat with them online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

Here are some common warning signs of suicide, as provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: