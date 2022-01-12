Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting in Blue Island

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday in south suburban Blue Island.

The shooting took place Wednesday morning near the 3000 block of West 127th Street, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call COPA at (312) 746-3609 or visit their website.

Additional information was not immediately available.