Off-duty Lake County Sheriff’s officer charged with DUI: officials
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - An off-duty Lake County Sheriff's police officer is facing a DUI charge, according to Lake County, Ind. Sheriff's Department.
What we know:
Thaddeus Bilski, 33, was arrested by Indiana Police on Thursday and faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on bond.
Thaddeus Bilski
Bilski has been a Lake County police officer for 2.5 years and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
