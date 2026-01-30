Off-duty Lake County Sheriff’s officer charged with DUI: officials

An off-duty Lake County Sheriff's police officer is facing a DUI charge, according to Lake County, Ind. Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Thaddeus Bilski, 33, was arrested by Indiana Police on Thursday and faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on bond.

Bilski has been a Lake County police officer for 2.5 years and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.