Suspect on the run after robbing credit union at UIC's student center: police

A suspect is on the run after robbing a credit union at the University of Illinois at Chicago's (UIC) student center Friday morning.

At about 11:17 a.m., UIC police responded to a silent hold-up alarm at Credit Union 1 located at 750 S. Halsted on the second floor of the UIC Student Center East.

When officers arrived, they spoke to employees at Credit Union 1, who said they were robbed at gunpoint.

The offender was described as a male, approximately five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a stocky build and black dreadlocks. He was wearing a black ski mask, black pants, black hoodie, black gloves, carrying a black bag, and displaying a black handgun.

The offender fled eastbound out of the building and got into a white, four-door Toyota Prius parked in front of the location. The white Prius had an Illinois plate number of DL48196.

The vehicle was last seen on camera getting onto Interstate 90/94 eastbound at Union.

The employees on the scene were not injured.

As the semester comes to a close, campus activity is dying down. However, students said the student center is normally packed as it houses meeting rooms and numerous fast-food restaurants.

"I go there very often, I walk through campus to get to the gym," said UIC student Taylor Guy. "I eat there and I do homework there a lot."

"That’s frightening to hear because we were literally just in there going to the Dunkin' and we didn’t know that happened," said UIC student Nur Iaris.

Both the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and Illinois State Police (IISP) were given the information about the offending vehicle in an attempt to locate it.

The FBI confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that it also responded to an incident at Credit Union One but did not release any additional details.

UIC Police are leading the investigation. Anyone with information should call 312-996-2830.