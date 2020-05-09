Officer drives over 66-year-old man laying on Florida beach, authorities say

article

Authorities are investigating after an officer ran over a man who was laying on the beach on Friday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports that 66-year-old William Koziarz of Michigan, was laying on the beach in Indian Shores when an officer's marked cruiser ran him over.

According to investigators, Officer Natasha Hindman with the Indian Shores Police Department had just started her beach patrol. As she drove along the sand at low speed, "the left side tires of her cruiser drove over the hips of 66-year-old William Koziarz, who was lying on the sand," the report stated.

Officer Hindman immediately stopped to render aid.

MORE NEWS: Sweet Tomatoes to stay closed permanently, report says

Koziarz was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Vehicles can park on Volusia County beaches again

Officer Hindman was not injured in the incident.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)